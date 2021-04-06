Analysts Expect Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Will Post Earnings of $1.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.42 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Lumentum’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.38. Lumentum reported earnings per share of $1.26 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumentum will report full-year earnings of $6.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.37 to $6.58. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.13 to $7.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lumentum.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.38. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $478.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LITE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $101.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Lumentum from $120.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Lumentum from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price target (down from $105.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.22.

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $93.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 47.04 and a beta of 1.05. Lumentum has a 12 month low of $66.33 and a 12 month high of $112.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.70. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

In related news, COO Vincent Retort sold 4,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $489,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,320,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,862 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total value of $921,012.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,793 shares of company stock worth $2,015,530. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

