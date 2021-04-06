Analysts Expect Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.22. Napco Security Technologies posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.76. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Napco Security Technologies.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $27.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.43 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share.

NSSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Shares of NSSC traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.74. 44,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,645. Napco Security Technologies has a one year low of $15.28 and a one year high of $37.41. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.49 and a 200 day moving average of $28.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.10 and a beta of 1.36.

In other news, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 5,834 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $190,188.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 254.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Napco Security Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 111.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. 48.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

