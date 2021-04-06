Analysts Expect ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts expect ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) to post ($0.16) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fifteen analysts have provided estimates for ProPetro’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.24). ProPetro posted earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 176.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, June 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ProPetro will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to $0.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ProPetro.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $154.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.76 million. ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PUMP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of ProPetro to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of ProPetro in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of ProPetro from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ProPetro from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. ProPetro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.32.

Shares of NYSE PUMP traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.57. 1,358,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,126,637. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.78 and a beta of 3.48. ProPetro has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $13.99.

In other ProPetro news, insider Samuel D. Sledge sold 19,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $220,784.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,470.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ProPetro by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,746,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,197,000 after purchasing an additional 754,132 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in ProPetro by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,912,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,915,000 after acquiring an additional 67,963 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in ProPetro by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,808,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,366,000 after acquiring an additional 147,238 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in ProPetro by 10,255.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,273,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,365 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in ProPetro by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 949,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,020,000 after acquiring an additional 109,071 shares during the period. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, and drilling services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

