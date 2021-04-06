Analysts Expect Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) to Announce $0.36 EPS

Equities analysts expect Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Reynolds Consumer Products’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.37. Reynolds Consumer Products reported earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will report full-year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.03. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Reynolds Consumer Products.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The business had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.41 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.63.

REYN stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.34. 8,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,542. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Reynolds Consumer Products has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Reynolds Consumer Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 63.45%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of REYN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 70.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 383,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,013,000 after purchasing an additional 157,912 shares during the last quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 159.2% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 11,739 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 146.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 28,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 153,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 16,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Featured Article: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.