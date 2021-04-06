Analysts Expect Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.18 Million

Analysts expect that Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) will announce sales of $26.18 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Smart Sand’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $24.26 million to $28.10 million. Smart Sand reported sales of $47.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smart Sand will report full-year sales of $131.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $129.10 million to $133.87 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $176.57 million, with estimates ranging from $151.70 million to $201.43 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Smart Sand.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. Smart Sand had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 29.88%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Smart Sand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

In other news, insider James Douglas Young sold 42,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total transaction of $124,616.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,387.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Smart Sand in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Smart Sand in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Smart Sand by 138.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 43,515 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Smart Sand in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Smart Sand by 167.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 465,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 291,392 shares in the last quarter. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SND opened at $2.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.01. Smart Sand has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 2.09.

Smart Sand Company Profile

Smart Sand, Inc, an integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also operates SmartSystems, a wellsite proppant storage solution; and offers logistics services.

