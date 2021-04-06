Analysts Expect Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.67 Billion

Equities analysts expect Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to post $9.67 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tesla’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.37 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $10.77 billion. Tesla reported sales of $5.99 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tesla will report full-year sales of $47.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $41.62 billion to $53.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $63.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $51.46 billion to $86.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tesla.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $700.00 price target (down previously from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $368.54.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $691.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $682.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $619.25. The company has a market capitalization of $663.31 billion, a PE ratio of 1,387.65, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Tesla has a 1-year low of $99.59 and a 1-year high of $900.40.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total value of $3,405,224.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,763,296.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.85, for a total transaction of $8,110,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 611,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,444,479. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,663 shares of company stock valued at $65,348,147 over the last three months. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,497,219,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 267.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,278,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,264,369,000 after buying an additional 3,843,488 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Tesla by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,712,005,000 after buying an additional 3,160,909 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,388,575,000 after buying an additional 1,288,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,450,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,228 shares during the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

