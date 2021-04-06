Analysts Expect The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $685.15 Million

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Brokerages predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) will post $685.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for The Cooper Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $660.80 million and the highest is $693.68 million. The Cooper Companies posted sales of $524.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Cooper Companies will report full-year sales of $2.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Cooper Companies.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $680.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.67 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS.

COO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Cooper Companies from $415.00 to $445.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on The Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on The Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.69.

In related news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total value of $30,990,501.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,029,555.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in The Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 361.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in The Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 369.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COO opened at $387.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 80.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $384.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $360.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.27. The Cooper Companies has a fifty-two week low of $268.92 and a fifty-two week high of $401.92.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.62%.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Recommended Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Cooper Companies (COO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO)

Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.