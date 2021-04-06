Analysts Expect Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) to Announce $0.74 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) to report earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vectrus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.59. Vectrus posted earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vectrus will report full-year earnings of $3.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $3.92. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.53 to $4.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Vectrus.

Get Vectrus alerts:

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.49. Vectrus had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 14.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, March 6th.

Vectrus stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.04. The stock had a trading volume of 46,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,737. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.17. The company has a market capitalization of $643.69 million, a PE ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 1.58. Vectrus has a 52-week low of $35.96 and a 52-week high of $60.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

In other Vectrus news, SVP Kevin A. Leonard sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total transaction of $102,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,215.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Vectrus by 128.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Vectrus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Vectrus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vectrus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Vectrus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,000. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vectrus

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the United States (U.S.) government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vectrus (VEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vectrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.