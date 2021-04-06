Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 6th (AAPL, ACAD, ATH, CARR, CNA, D4T4, DCT, DMS, DOV, EMR)

Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, April 6th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $156.00 to $164.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its target price raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $33.00 to $45.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $48.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $45.00 to $46.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Centrica (LON:CNA) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 75 ($0.98). Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

D4t4 Solutions (LON:D4T4) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 295 ($3.85) to GBX 400 ($5.23). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) had its price target raised by JMP Securities from $49.00 to $51.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $15.00 to $16.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $145.00 to $155.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $80.00 to $85.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $115.00 to $125.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $54.00 to $58.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $72.00 to $73.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $41.00 to $45.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $18.00 to $19.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $225.00 to $230.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

HSBC (LON:HSBA) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 465 ($6.08). Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $445.00 to $460.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $53.00 to $56.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $207.00 to $220.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $56.00 to $59.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $300.00 to $315.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $51.00 to $59.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $16.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $580.00 to $545.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $163.00 to $180.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $38.00 to $39.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $49.00 to $53.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

NEXT (LON:NXT) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 8,800 ($114.97) to GBX 9,200 ($120.20). They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $62.00 to $66.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Pendragon (LON:PDG) had its target price increased by Liberum Capital from GBX 12 ($0.16) to GBX 18 ($0.24). The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $310.00 to $330.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $55.00 to $57.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $265.00 to $269.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $440.00 to $445.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $214.00 to $219.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $173.00 to $180.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

