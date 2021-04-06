Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 6th (AAVVF, ACCD, AOCIF, AVIR, BTG, CAGDF, CMG, CXBMF, DCT, EQXWF)

Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, April 6th:

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) had its target price raised by TD Securities from $3.50 to $3.75. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $3.50 to $3.75. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD)

had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $60.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) had its target price increased by CIBC from $34.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $82.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from $11.00 to $9.75. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Centerra Gold (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from $22.00 to $19.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target boosted by Truist from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00. Truist currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Calibre Mining (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from $3.00 to $2.75. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $51.00 to $54.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Equinox Gold (OTCMKTS:EQXWF) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from $18.25 to $17.25. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $88.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from $17.00 to $15.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $21.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from $2.25 to $2.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $20.50. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $140.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from $68.00 to $61.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from $3.25 to $3.50. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $165.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Nomad Royalty (OTCMKTS:NSRXF) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from $2.00 to $1.50. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from $5.00 to $4.75. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $230.00 to $270.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from $27.50 to $28.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI (OTCMKTS:PYNKF) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $3.00 to $6.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $104.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $125.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $8.25 to $8.50. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from $29.00 to $24.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) had its price target increased by Roth Capital from $170.00 to $175.00. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

