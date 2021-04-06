Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 6th (ACAD, AEL, BCEI, BNTX, BOLT, CGEN, GNCA, ITOS, MKTX, NKTR)

Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, April 6th:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its price target lowered by SVB Leerink LLC from $63.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $33.00 to $36.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI)

had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $39.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) had its target price increased by SVB Leerink LLC from $106.00 to $110.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) had its target price increased by SVB Leerink LLC from $36.00 to $37.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) had its target price reduced by SVB Leerink LLC from $19.00 to $16.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) had its target price boosted by SVB Leerink LLC from $5.00 to $6.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) had its price target boosted by SVB Leerink LLC from $37.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $599.00 to $595.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) had its target price boosted by SVB Leerink LLC from $20.00 to $21.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $47.00 to $58.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) had its target price boosted by SVB Leerink LLC from $40.00 to $49.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) had its target price boosted by BTIG Research from $25.00 to $28.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $190.00 to $186.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada to C$7.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

