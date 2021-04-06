Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 6th (ACAD, AEL, BCEI, BNTX, BOLT, CGEN, GNCA, ITOS, MKTX, NKTR)

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, April 6th:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its price target lowered by SVB Leerink LLC from $63.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $33.00 to $36.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $39.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) had its target price increased by SVB Leerink LLC from $106.00 to $110.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) had its target price increased by SVB Leerink LLC from $36.00 to $37.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) had its target price reduced by SVB Leerink LLC from $19.00 to $16.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) had its target price boosted by SVB Leerink LLC from $5.00 to $6.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) had its price target boosted by SVB Leerink LLC from $37.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $599.00 to $595.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) had its target price boosted by SVB Leerink LLC from $20.00 to $21.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $47.00 to $58.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) had its target price boosted by SVB Leerink LLC from $40.00 to $49.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) had its target price boosted by BTIG Research from $25.00 to $28.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $190.00 to $186.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada to C$7.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.