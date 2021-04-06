Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 6th (ACAD, AF, APD, APHA, BKH, BWA, DCTH, EZJ, GXI, HEN3)

Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, April 6th:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $28.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) was given a €2.20 ($2.59) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Air France-KLM (EPA:AF)

was given a €4.35 ($5.12) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $300.00 to $320.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $15.50 to $22.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $50.00 to $54.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) had its target price raised by Roth Capital from $20.00 to $25.00. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

easyJet (LON:EZJ) was given a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) was given a €106.00 ($124.71) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €97.00 ($114.12) target price by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA) was given a €20.50 ($24.12) price target by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $300.00 to $330.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $186.00 to $210.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $300.00 to $311.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Planet 13 (OTCMKTS:PLNHF) had its target price boosted by Northland Securities from $5.50 to $7.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $17.50 to $22.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $142.00 to $147.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

