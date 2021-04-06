Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for National Health Investors (NHI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of National Health Investors (NYSE: NHI) recently:

4/5/2021 – National Health Investors had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $66.00 to $74.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – National Health Investors was downgraded by analysts at Capital One Financial Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $77.00 price target on the stock.

3/23/2021 – National Health Investors had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $69.00 to $74.00.

3/23/2021 – National Health Investors had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $69.00 to $74.00.

2/24/2021 – National Health Investors was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “National Health Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which invests in income producing health care properties primarily in the long-term care industry. The company provides current income for distribution to stockholders through investments in health care related facilities, including long-term care facilities, acute care hospitals, medical office buildings, retirement centers and assisted living facilities. “

NHI opened at $74.67 on Tuesday. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.51 and a 12 month high of $78.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 13.13 and a quick ratio of 13.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.40.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.19). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 56.94%. The company had revenue of $81.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.102 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 80.18%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Shayne & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

