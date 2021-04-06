Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 6th (ABTX, ADEVF, AFYA, AKTS, AKU, ALFVY, ALTA, AMAL, AMNB, AMRB)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, April 6th:

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The Company offers banking products and services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses and individual customers, through its subsidiaries. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, bank-by-mail, cashier’s checks, travelers checks, gift cards, savings bonds, personal loans, automobile loans, commercial loans, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, online banking services, safe deposit boxes and automated teller machines. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Adevinta Asa (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Afya Limited is a medical education group primarily in Brazil. Afya Limited is based in NEW YORK. “

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Akoustis Technologies, Inc. is a semiconductor designer and manufacturer of radio frequency resonators and filters which facilitate signal acquisition and accelerate band performance between the antenna and the back end of mobile devices. The company’s patent-pending Bulk ONE(TM) technology produces single crystal, piezoelectric bulk acoustic wave filters. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Huntersville, North Carolina. “

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Akumin Inc. is a provider of freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services principally in the United States. The company’s imaging procedures include MRI, CT, positron emission tomography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, mammography and other interventional procedures. Akumin Inc. is based in PLANTATION, Fla. “

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. Its operating segment consists of Equipment, Process Technology, Marine & Diesel, and Operations & Other. Equipment segment engages on sale of components to customers with recurring requirements and well-defined needs. Process Technology segment serves customers which require customized solutions to enhance the efficiency of their processes or boost their capacity. Marine & Diesel Division offers components, modules, systems and service for the marine and offshore markets and for land-based diesel power. Operations & Other segment covers the procurement, productions, and logistics, as well as the corporate overhead and non-core businesses. Alfa Laval AB is headquartered in Lund, Sweden. “

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Altabancorp is the bank holding company for Altabank(TM), a full-service bank. It provides loans, deposit and cash management services to businesses and individuals principally in Preston, Idaho to St. George, Utah. Altabancorp is based in AMERICAN FORK, Utah. “

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Amalgamated Financial Corp. is the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank is a full-service commercial bank and a chartered trust company. It provides commercial banking and trust services nationally and offers products and services to both commercial and retail customers. Amalgamated Financial Corp., formerly known as Amalgamated Bank, is based in NEW YORK. “

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “American National Bankshares Inc. is a one-bank holding company. “

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “American River Bankshares is the parent company of American River Bank, a regional bank in Northern California with 10 full service branches in Sacramento, Sonoma, Placer and Amador Counties as well as two loan production offices in the San Francisco Bay Area. The Bank specializes in giving business owners more REACH by offering financial expertise and exceptional service to complement a full suite of banking products and lending solutions such as secured and unsecured lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, equipment financing, payroll and merchant card services. For more information, call (800) 544-0545 or visit AmericanRiverBank.com. “

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Angi Inc. offer repairing and remodeling to cleaning and landscaping. The company category-transforming products through brands such as HomeAdvisor(R), Angie’s List(R), Handy and Fixd Repair, HomeStars, MyHammer, MyBuilder, Instapro, Travaux and Werkspot. Angi Inc., formerly known as ANGI Homeservices Inc., is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) was given a €60.00 ($70.59) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Jde Peets (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:PMOIF) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $180.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

