Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Synovus Financial (SNV)

4/5/2021 – Synovus Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Synovus have outperformed the industry over the past six months. The company displays a decent earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. Moreover, organic and inorganic growth strategies position Synovus well. Further, improving interest income and credit quality, along with a strong capital position, will continue to support the company’s financials in the near term. Strategic investments in merger & acquisitions are likely to fortify its business. However, persistently increasing expenses technological investments and talent might hinder bottom-line expansion in the quarters ahead. Also, significant exposure to real estate loans adds to near term woes for the company. Given a high debt burden, Synovus does not seem to be well positioned in terms of liquidity.”

3/30/2021 – Synovus Financial is now covered by analysts at Seaport Global Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Synovus Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $56.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Synovus Financial is now covered by analysts at Seaport Global Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Synovus Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $56.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Synovus Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $45.00 to $52.00.

3/2/2021 – Synovus Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $52.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Synovus Financial had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $46.00.

SNV stock opened at $46.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $50.51.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $500.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.82 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 20,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

