Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Lumentum (LITE)

Lumentum (NASDAQ: LITE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/1/2021 – Lumentum was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $112.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Lumentum had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $120.00 to $123.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2021 – Lumentum was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $112.00 price target on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Lumentum had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $120.00 to $123.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Lumentum had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $97.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $105.00.

3/18/2021 – Lumentum was downgraded by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $97.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $105.00.

3/17/2021 – Lumentum was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Lumentum Holdings Inc. is a manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products. The Company’s operating segment consists of Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. Optical Communications segment portfolio includes products used by Telecom and Datacom nanoelectromechanical systems and traditional as well as cloud/data center service providers. Commercial Lasers segment products serve its customers in markets and applications, such as manufacturing, biotechnology, graphics and imaging, remote sensing and precision machining. Lumentum Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Milpitas, California. “

2/19/2021 – Lumentum had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc.. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Lumentum had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

LITE stock opened at $93.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.04 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 7.38. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.33 and a 52-week high of $112.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.70.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.38. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $478.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total value of $921,012.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total value of $604,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,036,594.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,793 shares of company stock worth $2,015,530 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Lumentum by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

