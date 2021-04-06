Analyzing Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) & CardioGenics (OTCMKTS:CGNH)

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) and CardioGenics (OTCMKTS:CGNH) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CardioGenics has a beta of -1.14, suggesting that its share price is 214% less volatile than the S&P 500.

85.0% of Broadridge Financial Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Broadridge Financial Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.4% of CardioGenics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Broadridge Financial Solutions and CardioGenics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadridge Financial Solutions 10.27% 48.98% 13.16% CardioGenics N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Broadridge Financial Solutions and CardioGenics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadridge Financial Solutions 0 3 3 0 2.50 CardioGenics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $154.17, indicating a potential downside of 1.26%. Given Broadridge Financial Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Broadridge Financial Solutions is more favorable than CardioGenics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Broadridge Financial Solutions and CardioGenics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadridge Financial Solutions $4.53 billion 3.99 $462.50 million $5.03 31.04 CardioGenics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Broadridge Financial Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than CardioGenics.

Summary

Broadridge Financial Solutions beats CardioGenics on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution. It also distributes regulatory reports and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions; and provides end-to-end platform for content management, composition, and multi-channel distribution of regulatory, marketing, and transactional information, as well as mutual fund trade processing services. In addition, this segment offers financial reporting document composition and management solutions; SEC disclosure and filing services; registrar, stock transfer, and record-keeping services; customer communication solutions; cloud-based marketing and customer communication tools; customer and account data aggregation and reporting services, as well as creates sales and educational content, including seminars and a library of financial planning topics; and mutual fund trade processing services. The company's Global Technology and Operations segment offers desktop productivity tools, data aggregation, performance reporting, portfolio management, order capture and execution, trade confirmation, margin, cash management, clearance and settlement, asset servicing, reference data management, reconciliations, securities financing and collateral optimization, compliance and regulatory reporting, and accounting. It also provides capital market, wealth management, asset management, and international securities processing solutions; managed services; and customizable advisor Websites, search engine marketing, and electronic and print newsletters. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Lake Success, New York.

About CardioGenics

CardioGenics Holdings Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic test products for the in vitro diagnostics testing market in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include QL Care Analyzer, a portable, stand-alone, and automated point-of-care (POC) immunoassay analyzer that uses a proprietary self-metering cartridge to perform immunoassay tests at the POC; a series of immunoassay tests to identify cardiac markers in the blood at the time of a heart attack; and paramagnetic beads that are used as solid surfaces in heterogeneous immunoassay tests by clinical and research laboratories. The company was formerly known as Jag Media Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to CardioGenics Holdings Inc. in 2009. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.