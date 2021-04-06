Analyzing Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) and Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) and Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.6% of Orphazyme A/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.5% of Pliant Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Orphazyme A/S and Pliant Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orphazyme A/S 1 0 1 0 2.00 Pliant Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Orphazyme A/S presently has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 76.99%. Pliant Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $45.50, suggesting a potential upside of 19.96%. Given Orphazyme A/S’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Orphazyme A/S is more favorable than Pliant Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Orphazyme A/S and Pliant Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orphazyme A/S N/A N/A N/A Pliant Therapeutics 20.83% 16.55% 8.33%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Orphazyme A/S and Pliant Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orphazyme A/S N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Pliant Therapeutics $57.05 million 23.76 -$630,000.00 N/A N/A

Orphazyme A/S has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pliant Therapeutics.

Summary

Pliant Therapeutics beats Orphazyme A/S on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orphazyme A/S

Orphazyme A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company focuses on the amplification of heat-shock proteins to develop and commercialize therapeutics for diseases caused by protein misfolding and aggregation, and lysosomal dysfunction, including lysosomal storage and neuromuscular degenerative diseases. Its lead candidate is the Arimoclomol, which is in clinical development for four orphan diseases, including Niemann-Pick disease type C, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, Inclusion Body Myositis, and Gaucher disease. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

About Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrotic in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which has completed Phase Ia single ascending dose/ multiple ascending dose trails and Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis. The company also develops PLN-1474, small-molecule selective inhibitor of avÃ1, which is Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

