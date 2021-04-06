Analyzing Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) and EuroSite Power (OTCMKTS:EUSP)

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) and EuroSite Power (OTCMKTS:EUSP) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Xcel Energy and EuroSite Power’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xcel Energy $11.53 billion 3.18 $1.37 billion $2.64 25.82 EuroSite Power $4.47 million 1.27 -$600,000.00 N/A N/A

Xcel Energy has higher revenue and earnings than EuroSite Power.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Xcel Energy and EuroSite Power, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xcel Energy 1 7 1 0 2.00 EuroSite Power 0 0 0 0 N/A

Xcel Energy currently has a consensus price target of $70.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.70%. Given Xcel Energy’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Xcel Energy is more favorable than EuroSite Power.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.9% of Xcel Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Xcel Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Xcel Energy and EuroSite Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xcel Energy 12.50% 10.56% 2.73% EuroSite Power -12.78% -4.29% -3.64%

Risk & Volatility

Xcel Energy has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EuroSite Power has a beta of -0.75, indicating that its share price is 175% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Xcel Energy beats EuroSite Power on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources. It also purchases, transports, distributes, and sells natural gas to retail customers, as well as transports customer-owned natural gas. In addition, the company develops and leases natural gas pipelines, and storage and compression facilities; and invests in rental housing projects, as well as procures equipment for the construction of renewable generation facilities. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin. The company sells electricity to approximately 3.7 million customers; and natural gas to approximately 2.1 million customers. Xcel Energy Inc. was incorporated in 1909 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About EuroSite Power

EuroSite Power Inc., owns, operates, and distributes on-site energy systems in the United Kingdom and Europe. Its energy systems produces and supplies electricity, heat, hot water, and cooling solutions to commercial and industrial customers, such as healthcare facilities, hotels, multi-family hotels, multi-family residential buildings, leisure centers, industrial buildings, and schools and colleges. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

