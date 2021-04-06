Anchor Hits Market Cap of $10.21 Million (ANCT)

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One Anchor coin can now be bought for about $0.80 or 0.00001369 BTC on major exchanges. Anchor has a total market cap of $10.21 million and $27,612.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Anchor has traded up 0.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.10 or 0.00056913 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00019889 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003531 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $389.75 or 0.00670150 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000042 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.83 or 0.00075367 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00030497 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

About Anchor

ANCT is a coin. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 coins and its circulating supply is 12,827,484 coins. The official website for Anchor is theanchor.io . Anchor’s official message board is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor is a stablecoin aiming to offer the users long-term price stability and protection from inflation while hedging against daily market volatility. Anchor (ANCT) is pegged to a non-flationary financial index called the Monetary Measurement Unit (MMU), representing the real growth of the global economy. The MMU takes into account the most up-to-date macroeconomic data to calculate the value of the global economy and mirror its sustainable and predictable growth trend. “

Anchor Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anchor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anchor using one of the exchanges listed above.

