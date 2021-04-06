Anchor Protocol (ANC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $251.95 Million

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Over the last week, Anchor Protocol has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Anchor Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $4.97 or 0.00008498 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Anchor Protocol has a total market capitalization of $251.95 million and approximately $9.99 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Anchor Protocol alerts:

GoChain (GO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00014436 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 39.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000036 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Anchor Protocol Profile

Anchor Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,727,385 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Anoncoin is a cryptocurrency that supports the i2p darknet for transactions, providing a higher degree of anonimity. With the addition of being fully tor compatible there is a huge possibility of hiding in plain sight by transferring coins using the darknet only. “

Anchor Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anchor Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anchor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Anchor Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anchor Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.