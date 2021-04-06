Andrew S. Davis Sells 660 Shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Stock

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) insider Andrew S. Davis sold 660 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $33,765.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,598,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SILK traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.66. The company had a trading volume of 163,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,876. The company has a current ratio of 11.80, a quick ratio of 11.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.52 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.36. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a one year low of $31.84 and a one year high of $75.80.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $21.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.35 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 40.79% and a negative net margin of 53.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SILK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Silk Road Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILK. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $252,000.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

