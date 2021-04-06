Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1085 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This is a positive change from Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.60. The company had a trading volume of 15,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,532. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.05. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 12 month low of $15.48 and a 12 month high of $18.00.

In other Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust news, insider Michael Fierman sold 15,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $258,779.08.

