AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Sets New 52-Week High at $24.48

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.48 and last traded at $24.09, with a volume of 5670 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.57.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Monday, March 29th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market cap of $900.51 million, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 0.89.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 62.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. Analysts forecast that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Wesley Johnson sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total value of $120,445.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,690.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANGO. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of AngioDynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,557,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 161.9% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 343,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,264,000 after buying an additional 212,252 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 361,261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,539,000 after purchasing an additional 196,655 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AngioDynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,835,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in AngioDynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,337,000. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AngioDynamics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANGO)

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

