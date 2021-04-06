Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Anglo American to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Get Anglo American alerts:

Shares of Anglo American stock opened at $39.90 on Tuesday. Anglo American has a 1 year low of $15.48 and a 1 year high of $42.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.50 and a 200 day moving average of $32.67.

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.