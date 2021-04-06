Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $120.87

Shares of Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 120.87 ($1.58) and traded as high as GBX 132.80 ($1.74). Anglo Pacific Group shares last traded at GBX 130.40 ($1.70), with a volume of 329,167 shares traded.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Anglo Pacific Group from GBX 205 ($2.68) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of £278.38 million and a P/E ratio of -18.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 134.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 120.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, vanadium, gold, cobalt, silver, uranium, copper, nickel, anthracite, and iron ore properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

