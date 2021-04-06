AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 359,656 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 3,439,729 shares.The stock last traded at $22.59 and had previously closed at $22.95.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AU shares. Renaissance Capital upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. HSBC upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $38.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.26.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.40.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.4805 dividend. This is an increase from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous annual dividend of $0.11. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. AngloGold Ashanti’s payout ratio is currently 40.66%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 4th quarter worth $24,905,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 156.3% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,346 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. 29.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates 14 mines and three projects in nine countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

