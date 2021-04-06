Ankr Price Hits $0.15 (ANKR)

Ankr (CURRENCY:ANKR) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 6th. One Ankr coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000251 BTC on exchanges. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $1.03 billion and approximately $263.08 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ankr has traded down 14.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ankr Coin Profile

Ankr is a coin. Its launch date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,996,232,711 coins. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com . Ankr’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr is a distributed computing platform that aims to leverage idle computing resources in data centers and edge devices. What Ankr enables is a Sharing Economy model where enterprises and consumers can monetize their spare computing capacities from their devices, on-premise servers, private cloud, and even public cloud. This enables Ankr to provide computing power much closer to users at a much cheaper price. The Ankr mainnet launched on July 10th, 2019 The Ankr Chain and token swap: Ankr native token and the current ERC 20 token will co-exist together, each with its own purposes. The Ankr native token will run on the Ankr Chain mainnet and will be used to power the network, purchase services on the Ankr platform and incentivize compute resource providers. It can also be staked. Therefore, the token swap is optional and is only required in case a user wants to utilize any service in the Ankr platform, including staking purposes. The Ankr ERC 20 token will continue to provide the necessary liquidity on all the exchanges that listed us. “

Buying and Selling Ankr

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

