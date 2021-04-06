Anoncoin Hits One Day Volume of $7.00 (ANC)

Anoncoin (CURRENCY:ANC) traded up 144.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. Anoncoin has a market capitalization of $157,364.51 and approximately $7.00 worth of Anoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Anoncoin has traded up 142% against the U.S. dollar. One Anoncoin coin can now be bought for $0.0746 or 0.00000129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Anoncoin alerts:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 64.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Anoncoin

Anoncoin (CRYPTO:ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2013. Anoncoin’s total supply is 2,110,317 coins. Anoncoin’s official Twitter account is @AnoncoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Anoncoin is /r/Anoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Anoncoin’s official website is anoncoin.net

Anoncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anoncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Anoncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anoncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.