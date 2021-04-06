AnRKey X ($ANRX) Reaches Market Cap of $23.64 Million

AnRKey X (CURRENCY:$ANRX) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. One AnRKey X token can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000525 BTC on popular exchanges. AnRKey X has a market cap of $23.64 million and approximately $821,398.00 worth of AnRKey X was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, AnRKey X has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

AnRKey X Token Profile

AnRKey X’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,701,810 tokens. AnRKey X’s official website is anrkeyx.io. AnRKey X’s official message board is anrkeyx.medium.com.

Buying and Selling AnRKey X

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnRKey X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AnRKey X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AnRKey X using one of the exchanges listed above.

