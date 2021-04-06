ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Purchased by Voya Financial Advisors Inc.

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 37.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,978 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $3,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ANSS. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in ANSYS by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in ANSYS by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 89.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $362.76 on Tuesday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.76 and a 12 month high of $413.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $31.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.07 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $343.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $343.69.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $627.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.55 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 12.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.69, for a total value of $2,179,036.81. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,895,576.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.00, for a total transaction of $1,318,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,346,099. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,157 shares of company stock worth $4,873,228 over the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.63.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

