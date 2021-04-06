Anthony Y. Sun Sells 64,562 Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 64,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $2,803,927.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,743,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,719,292.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.04. The company had a trading volume of 242,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,348. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $61.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.23.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

ZNTL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.38.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 75.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $332,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $725,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $511,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $597,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

