Anthony Y. Sun Sells 64,562 Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 64,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $2,803,927.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,743,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,719,292.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.04. The company had a trading volume of 242,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,348. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $61.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.23.
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.69 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 75.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $332,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $725,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $511,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $597,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.
About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic breast cancer.
Featured Article: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit
Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.