AntiMatter (MATTER) Price Hits $4.87 on Exchanges

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One AntiMatter coin can currently be bought for about $4.87 or 0.00008364 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, AntiMatter has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar. AntiMatter has a market cap of $45.80 million and $9.00 million worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AntiMatter alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.22 or 0.00074169 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.31 or 0.00288834 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00005952 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.04 or 0.00108184 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $440.22 or 0.00755445 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00031391 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00011790 BTC.

AntiMatter Coin Profile

AntiMatter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,396,333 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

AntiMatter Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AntiMatter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AntiMatter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AntiMatter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AntiMatter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AntiMatter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.