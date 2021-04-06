Anyswap (ANY) Price Hits $2.66 on Major Exchanges

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. Anyswap has a total market capitalization of $49.62 million and $605,723.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anyswap token can currently be bought for approximately $2.66 or 0.00004597 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Anyswap has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.64 or 0.00073626 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $170.01 or 0.00293573 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005515 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.74 or 0.00103168 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $435.80 or 0.00752550 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00029476 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00012015 BTC.

About Anyswap

Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 tokens. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap . The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard

Anyswap Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

