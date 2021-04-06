Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $6.48

Shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.48 and last traded at $6.39, with a volume of 13026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.42.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.15 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.88.

The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $962.39 million, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.78.

In other news, Director Robert A. Miller acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $56,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,234 shares in the company, valued at $337,310.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Terry Considine acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.64 per share, for a total transaction of $564,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 410,000 shares of company stock worth $2,343,000. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIV. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 158.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,200,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 123,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 882,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,773,000 after purchasing an additional 94,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 61,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile (NYSE:AIV)

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 126 apartment communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

