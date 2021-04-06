Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) Trading Down 5.1%

Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.22 and last traded at $17.27. 465,229 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 24,610,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.19.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of Aphria from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Aphria from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Aphria from $15.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Aphria from $26.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.53.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.51 and a beta of 2.67.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.39). Aphria had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 36.10%. The business had revenue of $160.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Aphria’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aphria Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aphria during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aphria during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aphria during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aphria by 650.7% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aphria during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 10.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA)

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

