Aphria (TSE:APHA) Price Target Raised to C$22.00

Aphria (TSE:APHA) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.50 to C$22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 1.20% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Aphria from C$12.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$11.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Pi Financial set a C$11.00 price target on shares of Aphria and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Aphria from C$8.00 to C$10.75 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Haywood Securities downgraded shares of Aphria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$12.25 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aphria presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$14.89.

Shares of APHA stock traded down C$1.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$21.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,942,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,872,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.12, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$23.34 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.59. Aphria has a 1-year low of C$3.93 and a 1-year high of C$40.93.

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

