API3 (API3) Price Hits $8.79 on Exchanges

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. API3 has a total market capitalization of $121.76 million and $27.29 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, API3 has traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. One API3 token can now be purchased for approximately $8.79 or 0.00015078 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 30.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.10 or 0.00073904 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $168.05 or 0.00288184 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00005716 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.51 or 0.00105475 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $441.54 or 0.00757177 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00030069 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00012106 BTC.

API3 Token Profile

API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 tokens. The official website for API3 is api3.org . API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO . API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3

Buying and Selling API3

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade API3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase API3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

