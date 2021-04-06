apM Coin (APM) Reaches Market Cap of $15.22 Million

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. One apM Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0420 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges. apM Coin has a market cap of $15.22 million and approximately $590,176.00 worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, apM Coin has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.57 or 0.00059880 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00021471 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.72 or 0.00652507 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.73 or 0.00079208 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00031381 BTC.

apM Coin Coin Profile

apM Coin (APM) is a coin. It was first traded on April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 361,875,000 coins. apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . apM Coin’s official website is apm-coin.com . The official message board for apM Coin is medium.com/apmcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “apM Coin project is planning to build a blockchain-applied customer reward platform as the project recognizes benefits that technology can bring to the market: thousands of B2B business transactions occur at the same time; as the majority of customers are global buyers from China, Taiwan, and South East Asia in particular, the market has a strong possibility to cooperate with other industry including lodging, transportation, logistics service providers; the market is growing with the 6 rises of K-culture. Through this platform, the project aims to efficiently collect dispersed customer data of the Dongdaemun fashion market; provide quick and effective customer services that meet the needs of users; and develop an efficient and secure digital payment system by developing customer rewards as a payment method optimized for the wholesale fashion market. “

apM Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire apM Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase apM Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

