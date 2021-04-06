AppCoins Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.54 Million (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Over the last seven days, AppCoins has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. AppCoins has a market capitalization of $42.31 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AppCoins token can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000298 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00060102 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00021929 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $383.11 or 0.00662114 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.84 or 0.00079229 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00031208 BTC.

About AppCoins

AppCoins (APPC) is a token. Its launch date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 245,334,780 tokens and its circulating supply is 245,334,779 tokens. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling AppCoins

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AppCoins should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AppCoins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

