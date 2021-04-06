Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,901 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,662 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 5.2% of MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $19,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Apple by 279.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $77,875,836,000 after buying an additional 495,180,468 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Apple by 283.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,431,530,000 after buying an additional 92,101,156 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 296.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,114,176,000 after buying an additional 58,823,499 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Apple by 290.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,840,232,000 after buying an additional 50,340,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 301.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,313,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,679,765,000 after buying an additional 49,792,917 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $125.90 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $62.35 and a one year high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.62, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.34.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.03.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.