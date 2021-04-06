Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 483.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,763,690 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,461,580 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 4.6% of Cetera Investment Advisers’ portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Apple were worth $234,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at $46,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 302.4% in the third quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Apple by 112.2% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 681 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $125.90 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.35 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Fundamental Research upped their target price on shares of Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group set a $142.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 target price (up from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cascend Securities increased their price target on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.03.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

