Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Reduced by Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,355 shares during the period. Apple comprises 4.5% of Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 302.4% in the third quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 112.2% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 681 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $125.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.35 and a twelve month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.03.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

