Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given a $142.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) received a $142.00 price target from UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AAPL. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.03.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $125.90 on Tuesday. Apple has a 1-year low of $62.35 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Altus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 20,936 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 23,981 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.