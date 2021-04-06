Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Updates FY 2024 IntraDay Earnings Guidance

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) issued an update on its FY 2024

IntraDay earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.00-10.00 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.4-31 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded down $3.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.81. 1,461,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,426,406. The stock has a market cap of $128.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.44. Applied Materials has a 1-year low of $44.64 and a 1-year high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $96.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $133.12.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

