Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) Stock Price Down 8.2%

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) shares dropped 8.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $59.01 and last traded at $59.06. Approximately 2,080 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 189,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.31.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Applied Molecular Transport from $32.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Applied Molecular Transport in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Molecular Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Applied Molecular Transport from $38.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.75.

Get Applied Molecular Transport alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.72.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.10. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMTI. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Applied Molecular Transport during the 4th quarter valued at $370,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Founders Fund V Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Molecular Transport during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,129,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Applied Molecular Transport by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

Applied Molecular Transport Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMTI)

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Molecular Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Molecular Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.