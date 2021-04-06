Applied Visual Sciences (OTCMKTS:APVS) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.01

Applied Visual Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APVS)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.00. Applied Visual Sciences shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01.

Applied Visual Sciences Company Profile (OTCMKTS:APVS)

Applied Visual Sciences, Inc is a software technology company, which engages in designing and developing imaging informatics solutions. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Leesburg, VA.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Applied Visual Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Visual Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.