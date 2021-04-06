Apria (NYSE:HAYW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Apria (NYSE:HAYW) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.33.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HAYW. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Apria in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Apria in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Apria in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Apria in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Apria in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE HAYW opened at $17.04 on Tuesday. Apria has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $17.98.

In other news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 7,190,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $115,552,909.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Rick Roetken acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $442,000 in the last three months.

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

