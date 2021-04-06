Apria (NYSE:HAYW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at William Blair

Analysts at William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Apria (NYSE:HAYW) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Apria in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Apria in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Apria in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Apria in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Apria in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Shares of HAYW opened at $17.04 on Tuesday. Apria has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $17.98.

In other Apria news, insider Rick Roetken acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Eifion Jones acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $110,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 26,000 shares of company stock worth $442,000.

About Apria

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

