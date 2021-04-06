Apria (NYSE:HAYW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at William Blair

Analysts at William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Apria (NYSE:HAYW) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Apria in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Apria in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Apria in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Apria in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Apria in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.
Shares of HAYW opened at $17.04 on Tuesday. Apria has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $17.98.
About Apria
Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.
