Apria (NYSE:HAYW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Equities research analysts at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Apria (NYSE:HAYW) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Apria in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Apria in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Apria in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Apria in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Apria in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.60.

Shares of NYSE HAYW opened at $17.04 on Tuesday. Apria has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $17.98.

In related news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 7,190,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $115,552,909.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Rick Roetken acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 26,000 shares of company stock worth $442,000 over the last three months.

Apria Company Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

